Billie Eilish Speaks out After Being Accused of Racism.

On Monday, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram Story to release a statement addressing recent accusations of racism.

The accusations in question came after an edited compilation video circulated on social media showing the 19-year-old singer repeatedly using a racist slur.

Eilish, who was only 13 or 14 years old at the time of the video, was mouthing the offensive term as it appeared in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish.”.

In her statement, Eilish directly addressed that clip, saying she was “appalled and embarrassed” to have mouthed the word.

I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.

I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word, Billie Eilish, via Instagram.

She continued, saying that regardless of her “ignorance and age” the word was “hurtful” and she was “sorry.”.

Eilish then went on to address another clip in the video that accused her of using an “accent” and mocking Asian people.

The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family … It is absolutely gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST, Billie Eilish, via Instagram.

The “Bad Guy” singer ended her statement by encouraging her fans to “continue having conversations, listening and learning.”.

I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.

We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning.

I hear you and I love you, Billie Eilish, via Instagram