Ashley from Toronto, Canada eats a variety of foods wrapped in lettuce and insists that the foods are healthy because they are lettuce wrapped.
Life hack! Toronto woman finds hilarious way to eat healthily while still enjoying her favorite fast foods
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:17s 0 shares 1 views
Ashley from Toronto, Canada eats a variety of foods wrapped in lettuce and insists that the foods are healthy because they are lettuce wrapped.
She eats things like a burger, fries, onion rings and soda while her husband Dlo looks at her like he can't believe what she is saying in this confusing calorie-conscious clip from May 25.