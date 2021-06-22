Life hack! Toronto woman finds hilarious way to eat healthily while still enjoying her favorite fast foods

Ashley from Toronto, Canada eats a variety of foods wrapped in lettuce and insists that the foods are healthy because they are lettuce wrapped.

She eats things like a burger, fries, onion rings and soda while her husband Dlo looks at her like he can't believe what she is saying in this confusing calorie-conscious clip from May 25.