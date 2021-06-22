5 awesome twists on the classic apple pie

Whether you eat it with a scoop ofice cream, a slice of cheese, or onits own, apple pie is a classic dessertthat never gets old.Here are 5 creative applepie recipes you should try out.1.

To make this pie, the filmer hollows out an apple,pours the apple pie filling inside, then covers itwith a traditional apple pie lattice crust.2.

These fried apple pie bites are made by mixing choppedapples with glutinous rice powder, sugar, and water.Then they’re coated in breadcrumbsand fried.

The finished pies are crispy onthe outside and chewy on the inside.3.

The filmer makes these apple pie rosesby microwaving apple slices until they’remalleable and easy to bend.Then they mix together cinnamon, sugar,and maple syrup, and brush the mixtureonto a thin strip of puff pastry.4.

These apple pie cinnamon sugar roll-upsare made by placing apple pie filling in thecenter of a flattened piece of sliced bread.The filmer simply rolls up the bread with the fillinginside, then coats it in cinnamon sugar and bakes it.5.

To make this three ingredient apple pie, the filmercoats halved and cored apples in cinnamon sugar andplaces them atop a piece of pastry dough.The then top them with more pastrydough, and throws them in the oven