Who is @codgod76 on TikTok and why are people looking for them?

TikTokers are trying to find @codgod76 — an elusive gamer who doesn't actually exist.popular youtuber wildcat, who has 7.87 million subscribers, is actually behind it all.This all got started when WILDCAT played a game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and changed his username to "codgod76" .WILDCAT is an exceptional player, so he's known to impress other gamers.During the round of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, he told other players to follow him on TikTok and referred to himself as a "TikTok phenom".This caused the players to go seek out the username @codgod76, .which actually belongs to a totally random, unrelated person who now has 19,000 followers (with no videos posted) because of WILDCAT's prank.WILDCAT, in typical YouTuber fashion, of course, streamed his @codgod76 pranks to his subscribers."Codgod76 is probably so confused about all the followers he’s getting," one person said