Woman troubled by boyfriend’s reaction to her secretive shopping spree

A woman and her boyfriend are fightingover her shopping habits.

She explained thedilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."I finally paid off my student loans aftersix years," she explained.

"I haven’t bought any newclothes or shoes since high school to save money”.“So I’ve basically donated most of them andam starting to buy a professional wardrobe ...My boyfriend is annoyed when I bring homenew things or wear them around him".“I try to hide them; or leave them in mycar and bring them home after he’s goneto work and wear them then" ."I went out recently and brought a coat andMary Janes back and didn’t hide them in time.

Hesaw them and got mad because he believes Iwas spending frivolously”.“he told me if I was going to waste money I couldhelp him pay down his debt.

I’m annoyed becauseI worked hard to pay off my loans, and I’m finallygetting to buy things I’ve always wanted”."Major red flags.

Your partner should beyour cheerleader and [building] you up, notbeing jealous," one person commented