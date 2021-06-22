Gov. Ron DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.
Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.
CNN’s Harry Enten looks at results of a straw poll and national polling that indicate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is becoming a..
Here’s how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) could hamper efforts to bring former President Donald Trump to New York to face charges