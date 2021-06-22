How good a deal you get on a home may depend on the agent/broker you hire

There’s no end in sight for a shortage of homes and skyrocketing prices here in Tampa Bay.
How good a deal you get as a buyer or a seller may depend on who you hire.
There’s no end in sight for a shortage of homes and skyrocketing prices here in Tampa Bay.
How good a deal you get as a buyer or a seller may depend on who you hire.
By Frank Shostak*
According to a relatively new field of economics called behavioral economics (BE), emotions play an..
G-7 heads of state met at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England for a three-day 47^th Annual Summit on June 11-13, 2021. The last one was..
By Susi Dennison and Jana Puglierin*
*Introduction*
On 4 April 2021, a headline in the Daily Express –..