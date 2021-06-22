Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Split Again

According to multiple ET sources, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are calling it quits once again.
Plus, more of our love meter, including Selena Gomez's "cursed" relationships.
"They're trying to be on good terms," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair, who share a 3-year-old daughter
Khloe Kardashian has reportedly called it quits once more with her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.