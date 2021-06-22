Hundreds Of State Road Construction Projects Hinge On Transportation Bill's Passing

State lawmakers are hoping to pass and send to the governor a transportation budget by Wednesday so construction on state road projects can continue without interruption, Caroline Cummings reports (2:35).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 22, 2021
The measure uses a series of different road-user fees to help support major state and local projects.