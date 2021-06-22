Sen. Whitehouse faces questions over private beach club membership

Rhode Island Democratic Sen.
Sheldon Whitehouse is facing questions over his family’s membership to a private beach club that is accused of having only White members.
CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Rhode Island Democratic Sen.
Sheldon Whitehouse is facing questions over his family’s membership to a private beach club that is accused of having only White members.
CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is defending his family's membership at a private beach club in Newport, Rhode Island, that is..
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse last week refused to apologize for his family's membership in a reportedly all-White beach club in his home..