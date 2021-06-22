Park goers, Wellington officials disheartened by vandalism

Vandals left behind a trail of damage at not one, but two parks in Wellington.
Now village leaders are reacting to the damage, which costs hundreds of dollars.
Vandals left behind a trail of damage at not one, but two parks in Wellington.
Now village leaders are reacting to the damage, which costs hundreds of dollars.
VANDALS LEAVE BEHIND A TRAILOF DESTRUCTION AT NOTONE...BUT TWO PARKS INWELLINGTON.
TONIGHT - VILLAGELEADERS ARE REACTING TO THEDAMAGE...COSTING HUNDREDS OFDOLLARS.
WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SRYAN HUGHES WITH NEWINFORMATION...AS THE SEARCHCONTINUES FOR THOSERESPONSIBLE.