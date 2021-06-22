Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Park goers, Wellington officials disheartened by vandalism

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 02:02s 0 shares 1 views
Park goers, Wellington officials disheartened by vandalism
Park goers, Wellington officials disheartened by vandalism

Vandals left behind a trail of damage at not one, but two parks in Wellington.

Now village leaders are reacting to the damage, which costs hundreds of dollars.

VANDALS LEAVE BEHIND A TRAILOF DESTRUCTION AT NOTONE...BUT TWO PARKS INWELLINGTON.

TONIGHT - VILLAGELEADERS ARE REACTING TO THEDAMAGE...COSTING HUNDREDS OFDOLLARS.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SRYAN HUGHES WITH NEWINFORMATION...AS THE SEARCHCONTINUES FOR THOSERESPONSIBLE.

Explore