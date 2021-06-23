Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Top 10 Anticipated Anime Summer 2021

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 09:10s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Anticipated Anime Summer 2021
Top 10 Anticipated Anime Summer 2021

Get ready for a new season of fiery anime fun!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best anime out of the summer line-up

Get ready for a new season of fiery anime fun!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best anime out of the summer line-up, including "“The Honor Student at Magic High School", “Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S”, "The Detective is Already Dead", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Times Anime Nerds Got the Girl

Top 10 Times Anime Nerds Got the Girl

Who says geeks can't get the girl? Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times where the less than popular lead found a..

WatchMojo

Explore