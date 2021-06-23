Serbian chef in Belgrade shows off how to make homemade bacon pate in footage filmed on March 15, 2021.

Ingredients used in this clip: - 300 grams of bacon - 3 boiled eggs - 250 grams of cream cheese - 50 grams of roasted sesame seeds - A little salt - Some pepper - A little dry primrose The chef admits he didn't take the perfect piece of bacon, but it turned out great, he said.

Use more meaty bacon -- as little fat as possible, he advised.