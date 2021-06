'A very dangerous hazardous endeavor': Lodi skydiving instructor charged with federal crimes, linked to deaths

DOING AND WE'RE TOLD THIS TYPEOF CASE AGAINST A SKYDIVINGBUSINESS IT IS EXTREMELY RARE.A FEDERAL GRAND JURY HASINDICTED A SKYDIVE LODIPARACHUTE CENTER INSTRUCTOR,46 YEAR-OLD ROBERT ALLENPOOLEY ON 6 COUNTS OF WIRETHEFT YOU DO HAVE SOMEONE WHOIS NOT SANCTIONED TO TEACHTHESE CLASSES.IN A VERY DANGEROUS HAS ITTAKING MONEY FOR THIS AT AHIGH LEVEL AND THEN AT THE ENDOF THE DAY WHEN SEVERAL PEOPLEOF PARIS YOU REALIZE WILL THEINSTRUCTOR WASN'T EVENCERTIFIED.

SACRAMENTO ATTORNEYFEDERAL CASE AGAINST THESKYDIVING BUSINESS ISEXTREMELY RARE.I HAVE NEVER HEARD THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT ARE GETTINGA PARACHUTE CENTEROCCASIONALLY YOU'LL GETINDIVIDUALS WHO YOU AREINTOXICATED OR WERE NOTCERTIFIED WHO LET A PARACHUTEEXPEDITION AND THEY'LL CHARGETHEM IN OTHER STATES ARE ATSTAKE OR FOX FORTY'S LEARNPOORLY TRAINED, 25 YEAR-OLDYOUNG KWAN.WHO WAS KILLED ALONG WITH18 YEAR-OLD TYLER TURNER WITHA PARACHUTE DID NOT DEPLOYOVER LODI IN 2016.

TURNER'SFAMILY RECENTLY ONE OF40 MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUITAGAINST SKYDIVERS GUILDINCORPORATED, WHICH OWNS THELODI PARACHUTE CENTER AND ITSOWNER BILL REICHL BELIEVESDISCOVERIES MADE DURING THATCASE ARE PROBABLY WHAT LED TOTHESE CRIMINAL CHARGES BEINGFILED AGAINST POOLEY.IT COULD BE THAT AS ASOMEBODY CONNECTED TO THATSAID WELL THIS CAME OUT DURINGTHIS CASE WE LEARNED THISINFORMATION, LET'S GET TO THEFBI.LODI PARACHUTE CENTER AND CANLIKELY REMAIN IN BUSINESS ATLEAST FOR NOW.NO ONE SEEKING ANINJUNCTION THAT I'M AWARE OFAND THE FEDS REALLY HAVE JUSTCHARGED HIM AND HAVEN'T SOUGHTAN INJUNCTION OR ANY TYPE OFSHUT DOWN.

I THINK THEBUSINESS ITSELF CAN HIRESOMEBODY WHO'S CERTIFIEDCONTINUE ON AND OPERATE.