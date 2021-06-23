Florence votes to not fund aquatic center this year

"Why do my city tax dollars,need to go to the city tobuild something else that'suseless that they don't knowhow to manage like they'vemismanaged this facilityhere?"NEW AT 11 - SINK ORSWIM..FLORENCE CITY COUNCILVOTED TONIGHT NOT TO SPENDMONEY TO KEEP THE AQUATICCENTER MAINTAINED THIS YEAR.THAT CENTER HAS BEEN CLOSEDSINCE 2019.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER JAKE RYLE EXPLAINSTHE CITY'S VISION..

AND HOWSOME AREN'T DIVING IN JUST YET."Florence Mayor Diane Whalensays it's time to move on froman aquatic center less than 20years old.

Some communitiesmembers I spoke with say thepark has plenty of years oflife ahead of it."BRIANKINROSS HAS HAD FOUR KIDS MAKETHEIR ROUNDS THROUGH THEPARK..Lots of times through thesegates over the past few years.Thousands."WHICH IS WHY HE'SUPSET..

THAT THE CITY..

ISLOOKING TO MOVEON.06:42:05, "Instead of spendingmoney on bulldozing the place,and turning it into somethinguseless like an amphitheaterand splash ground, that moneycould be used to upgrade thisplace so it could be a year-round facility."MAYOR DIANEWHALEN SAYS THE PARK HAS COSTTHE CITY THREE MILLIONDOLLARS..

IT HAS NEVER TURNEDA PROFIT.THAT'S WHY THECOUNCIL'S VOTE ON TUESDAY..

ISABOUT GOING BACK TO THECHALKBOARD..########06:04:00, "We'll keepthe building.

Renovate therestrooms. Make good use ofwhat we do have here.

Thefencing.

But then what do wedo inside?

And as much as wehate to say demolition,demolition could start thisfall just to be open nextyear."MAYOR WHALEN SAYS THEFACILITY COULD BECOME A MULTI-LEVEL PLAYGROUND..

A SPLASHPARK..

A STAGE FOR LIVEPERFORMANCES..

OR A SPACE FORPICNICS ANDDINING..Just opportunities.

That'swhat is encouraging to me.It's sad to lose the pool, butI think sometimes when youlook at an idea and say yes,that worked 20 years ago.

Whatare people looking for now?"FOR FLORENCE RESIDENT JENNAKEMPER..

NOT HAVING THEPARK..

MEANS NOT MAKING FAMILYMEMORIES LIKETHIS.."There's nothing else likethis in Northern Kentucky.

Ifit's not a city pool anymore -what is it?HER KIDS ARE PARTOF A SWIM TEAM..

WHICH USEDTHE POOL FOR ITS HOME MEETS..(######06:29:005, "I thinkit'll be really sad to driveby here, and not see the use.They built this for a reason.They built this because thecommunity wanted this, andneeded it in the area.

It'sjust beenmismanaged.""The city hasn't run thislike a business would run it.They've run it like agovernment would run it.They've allocated monies tospend on the pool, but notmanaged the revenue side ofthebusiness."" I'm hoping people embraceit when they get to see plans,and participate in theplanning process."THE CITYPLANS TO SEND SURVEYS OUTONLINE IN MID-JULY..

ASKINGFOLKS WHAT THEY'D LIKE TOSEE.., "I know in my heart it's notover.

We need solutions.

Wehave a lot of ideas.

A lot ofbrainstorming.

I have faiththat it'll stick around.

Itmight just look different."INFLORENCE..JAKE RYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.