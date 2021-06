Tuesday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

PASSED STRONGER STREET RACINGPENALTIES THE FAST SPREADINGDELTA VARIANT NOW REPRESENTS 20%OF US COVID INFECTIONS IN THELAST TWO WEE.KSTHAT IS DOUBLE WHAT THE CDCREPORTED LAST WEEK THE PRESIDENTAND SOME OF THE NATION’S TOPHEALTH EXPERTS HAVE WARNED THEDELTA VARIANT COULD COME THEDOMINANT VARIANTN I THE US NOWTHE US WILL MISS THE PRESIDENT’SGOAL OF 70% OF ADULTS 18 ANDOLDER GETTING AT LEAST ONEVACCINE DOSE BY THE FOURTH OFLYJU THE NIONSAT AT 65% RIGHTNOW 70% OF AMERICANS 30 ANDOLDER HAVE GOTTEN AT LEAST ONESHOT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEYHAVE STRUGGLED TO PERSUADEYOUNGER ADULTS TO GET VACCINATEDWYANDOTTE COUNTY HELD ITS FIRSTPRIZE DRAWINGS FOR RESIDENTS WHOGOT VACCINATED TODAY COUNTYRESIDENTS WHO GET THE SHOTRE AENTERED INTO A RAFFLE ADULTS CANWIN A $5 DOLRLA GIFT CARD WHILETHOSE 12 TO 17 CAN WIN A SEASONPASS TO WORLDS OF FUN OR A DAVE& BUSTER’S GIFT CARD ONE WOMAN.WE SPOKE TO SAYS THIS INCENTIVEWAS THE PUSH.SHE NEEDED TO GET THE VACCINE.WE’RE GOING TO DO WHIT THAT 500DOLLARS.OH DEFINITELY GONE A TRIP.IT’S SUMMER TIME COVID-19 DOWNTRYING TO GET OUT OF THE MASKAND GET SOME SUN.THE INCENTIVE PROGRAM IS SUCH ARUN THROUGH OCTOBER WHILESULIPPES LAST HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY THERE ARE MORE INCENTIVESCOMING TOO THE NORTH KANSAS CITYSCHOOL DISTRICT IS DEALING WITHA COVID-19 OUTBREAK NINEIG HHSCHOOL STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVETHIS WEEK AFTER PARTICIPATING INSPORTS ACTIVITIES OTHER STUDENTSWHO EXPOSED THE CASES.TREAC BACK TO AN EVENT OUTSIDESCHOOL AS A PRECAUTNIO FOOTBALLGIRLSAS BKETBALL AND CHEERACTIVITIES ARE ON HOLD FOR NOWRFO THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019BROADWAY RETURNS TO KANSAS CITYUNDER THE STA.RSSCOTTSVILLE OPENED UP ATSTARLIGHT TONIGHT KMB TONIGHT’SBRIAN JOHNSON.IS THERE WITH WHAT THE RETURNMEANS FOR FANS AND PERFORMERSBRIAN.AND IT’S A BIG NHTIG FOR FANSAND FOR PERFORMERS HERE AT THESTARLIGHT HAS DONATED 1,000.TO ADVENT HEALTH TO THANK HEALTHRECA WORKERS FOR ALL THEIRSERVICE DURING THE PANDEMIC.YOU CAN FIELD EXCITEMENT IN THEAIR TONIGHT BOTH ON AND OFF THESTAGE.THE FOUNTAINS ONCE AGAIN FLOW ATSTARLIGHTREWS C MAKE SUREEVERYTHING IS PRISTINE FOROPENING NIGHT.I’M VERY LUCKY THAT I GET TO BEA PART OF THE MAGIC OF STARLIGHTCHRISTINA BURTON HELPEDCHOREOGRAPH GOD’S SPELL IT'’ THEFIRST PERFORMANCE AT STARLIGHTSINCE 2019 WITH THE PANDEMICSHUT EVERYTHING DOWN.IT’S EMOTIONAL, YOU KWNO ANDIT’S EXCITING AND I THINK WE’REJUST WE’RE FINALLY READY TO BEBACK HOME BROADWAY UNDER THESTARS IS GLAD TO CELEBRATE ITS70TH SEASON AND FANS ARE TOO.OH MAN, SO EXCITING TO GET BACKOUT AND ENJOY.IT’S A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT, KANSASCITY’S ALIVE, AND WE’RE ALLREADY FOR THIS.IT’S A SHOW LIKE THAT SORT OFLIKE REMINDS PEOPLE OF LIKE HOPEAND STUFF LIKE THAT.IT’S REALLY STRONG GOOD MESSAGESOMETHING.WE ALL REALLY NEED RIGHT NOW.IT’S OUTDOORS MASKS ARERECOMMENDED.NOT REQUIRED BUT UNVACCATINEDEMPLOYEES WILL BE WEARING.ABOVE ALL THE CAST SAYS THEMESSAGE OFOD G SPELL IS MORERELATABLE BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC WE SORT OF HAVE THISMAIN CHARACTER WHO LEAVES US,YOU KNOW, AND AS AN EXPIEERNCETHAT EVEBORYDY HAS EXPERIENCEDTHROUGHOUT THIS YEAR AND SOMERMFO OR FASHION AND JUST THEBEAUTIFUL STORY THAT COMES OUTOF THAT.AND NEW THIS YEAR STARLIGHT HASHAD A LOT MORE SEEDS.THEY DID TTHA DURING THEPANDEMIC.THERE’S ALSO A LOT MOREWHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE SEATS, ANDTHEY SAY ALL THE