Covid-19: India records more than 50,000 cases with 1,358 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India recorded 50,848 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the overall cases tally to 3,00,28,709, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country, for the first time in 91 days, had recorded less than 50,000 daily cases at 42,640.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidVaccination