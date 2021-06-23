The new BMW X3 M Competition Exterior Design

The appearance and standard equipment of the BMW X4 M40i and BMW X4 M40d are based on the corresponding X3 models and, like these, have typical BMW M insignia such as the specific BMW M kidney grille with chrome frame, double kidney grille slats in black high-gloss and the M logo as well as the aerodynamically optimized M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black.

The rear apron with the anvil-shaped insert is fitted with air curtain panels in high-gloss black.

Similar to the BMW X3 M40i and BMW X3 M40d, the free-form tailpipe trims are in black chrome with the two "teeth" and the tires.