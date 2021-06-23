The best of the 1000 Miglia 2021

From Brescia to Rome and back again, from Wednesday to Saturday: a loop has been completed and the days have flown by.

Just like with anything truly memorable, time has sped past.

The now-completed loop represents perfection and attainment, as the emblem of continuity.

That same continuity runs through the nearly 100-year relationship between Alfa Romeo and the 1000 Miglia: the brand holds the record for wins in the competition, 11 of which were taken from 1927 to 1957.

At this edition, Alfa Romeo was once again the best represented automaker, with 50 cars in the running.

Most of all, it took victory, with the Villa Trasqua team's 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport atop the podium, driven by the duo of Vesco and Salvinelli.