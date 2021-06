Delta Plus: Variant of concern, 22 cases found in 3 States and more than 40 in India| Oneindia News

The Delta plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain first detected in India, has been found in 22 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh and is a variant of concern, the government said in a warning to these states on Tuesday evening.

