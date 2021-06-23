Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 23, 2021

'No Scotland, no party!' Tartan Army celebrates despite Euro 2020 exit

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
'No Scotland, no party!' Tartan Army celebrates despite Euro 2020 exit
'No Scotland, no party!' Tartan Army celebrates despite Euro 2020 exit

Scotland football fans celebrated in Glasgow despite being knocked out of Euro 2020 after a 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

Scotland football fans celebrated in Glasgow despite being knocked out of Euro 2020 after a 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

Fans were heard chanting "no Scotland, no party" as they took to George Square to celebrate their team's efforts on June 22.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore