General Bipin Rawat: Chinese Army realised it needs better training| Galwan Clash| Oneindia News

There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a 'Variant of Concern' by the government.

India recorded 50,848 new Covid-19 cases and 1,358 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

Assets worth ₹ 9,371 crore belonging to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi have been transferred by the Enforcement Directorate to state-run banks.

After the faceoff with Indian forces in Galwan Valley and other locations along the Line of Actual Control last year in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has realised that it needs better training and preparation, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said today and other stories.

