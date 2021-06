Delta Covid-19 variant greatest threat to United States: Anthony Fauci| Oneindia News

As the Delta variant wreaked havoc, driving the deadly second covid-19 wave in India, now US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that was first found in India is the greatest threat to the United States' effort to eradicate COVID-19 in its borders.

