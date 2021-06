Kid Candidate Movie

Kid Candidate Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a time when young Americans increasingly feel cut off from politics and traditional institutions, Hayden Pedigo, a 24 year-old artist and musician in Amarillo, TX makes an unorthodox run for city council.

RELEASE DATE: July 2, 2021 DIRECTOR: Jasmine Stodel STARRING: Hayden Pedigo, L’Hannah Pedigo, Jeff Blackburn, Alex Fairbanks, Craig Gualtiere, David Lovejoy, Agol Aloak, Ginger Nelson, Michael Hall, Karen Glauber, Randy Burkett, Randolph Sims aka Koola, Grayson Carter, Tremaine Brown, Claudia Stravato, Colin Cummings, Malcom Byers, Tim Heidecker, Kevin Nelson, Eddie Sauer, Kip Billups