Alvin Bragg Leads Manhattan DA Race

The race for Manhattan district attorney has been a close one, but right now Bragg leads with 34% of the votes.
CBS2's John Dias has more.
The race for Manhattan district attorney has been a close one, but right now Bragg leads with 34% of the votes.
CBS2's John Dias has more.
New York City is electing a new top prosecutor for the first time in more than a decade; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Eight Democrats and one Republican are vying to become Manhattan’s next district attorney. Whoever wins could transform law..