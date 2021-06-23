Pet turtle bites owner while making TikTok video

This is the amusing moment a pet turtle bit his owner while she was making a TikTok video about her beloved reptile.

The proud owner was demonstrating how big her favourite pet had grown when it suddenly pinched her arm in their garden in Pampanga province, the Philippines.

Pet owner Mary Pauline Pineda said she had just finished cleaning the turtle pond when the incident happened.

Pineda said: "I was amazed at how fast they grew so I thought of recording a video.

However, he was a bit uncooperative that day and not in the mood."