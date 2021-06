Too Hot To Handle Cast React To Season 2's Biggest Moments | PART 1

In an EXCLUSIVE watchalong video series with Cosmopolitan UK, Too Hot To Handle season 2's Cam, Carly, Emily, Melinda, Chase and Nathan react to the biggest, most awkward moments from the new series (there are a lot of them!).

From the shocking rule-breaking to the epic "crab grab", go behind the scenes with the cast of the Netflix reality show... *Spoilers if you haven't watched episodes 1-4 yet*