Trending: Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears is set to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom about the people making decisions over finances and life.
She's been fighting to remove her father from her conservatorship.
Singer Britney Spears is set to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom about the people making decisions over finances and life.
She's been fighting to remove her father from her conservatorship.
Pop star Britney Spears' mom reportedly has concerns over the conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer is currently involved in a..
Iggy Azalea , Says She Witnessed Britney Spears’
Father Being ‘Abusive’.
Iggy Azalea , Says She Witnessed Britney..