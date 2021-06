Shruti Hassan steps out with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai

Actress Shruti Hassan was snapped with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Tuesday.

The actress was seen wearing an all black outfit paired with a hat.

She completed her look with a funky facemask.

Santanu was also seen dressed in black outfit.

#shrutihassan #santanuhazarika #salaar #laabam