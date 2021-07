'Happy with the response on 'Dream Main Entry' says Rakhi Sawant

The music video of Rakhi Sawant latest track 'Dream main entry' is getting good response from audience.

The song has crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

The song dropped on June 18 and has 182 k likes on the video streaming website.

