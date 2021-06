Sturgeon brands 'One Britain One Nation Day' 'ludicrous'

Nicola Sturgeon described the government's plan to celebrate 'One Britain One Nation Day' on Friday as "ludicrous".

Speaking after meeting with EU citizens living in Scotland the first minister also admitted thinking the idea was a "spoof" when seeing details on social media.

Report by Blairm.

