PM Narendra Modi hails India's Olympians on Olympic Day | Oneindia News

On the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday (June 23), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of the contributions made to sports by athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years.

He also offered his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics that will begin on July 23 and noted that it consists of the country's finest athletes.

Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years.

Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes."