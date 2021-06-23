Skip to main content
Saturday, July 3, 2021

No weights? No problem! US man uses his puppy as his workout buddy

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:30s 0 shares 1 views
A man in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, used his adorable puppy as a makeshift weight while he worked out.

Leo, the golden retriever pup, is seen being lifted up and down by his owner.

