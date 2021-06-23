Catalan separatist leaders leave prison after Spanish Government grants pardons

Nine Catalan separatist leaders who were jailed for their role in a 2017 referendum were released from prison on June 23 after the Spanish government granted them pardons.

The leaders were greeted by a large media presence outside Centre Penitenciari dels Lledoners.

Pere Aragonès, President of Catalonia, tweeted: "Today is a day of joy.

For political prisoners, for their families.

After three and a half years, they regain their freedom, but we must continue to work for amnesty, for the return of the exiles and for building an independent, just, green, prosperous and feminist Catalonia."