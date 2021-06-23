Australia Rejects UN Climate Warning Concerning Great Barrier Reef

The U.N.

World Heritage Committee released a report on June 21 stating that the Great Barrier Reefs in Australia are "facing ascertained danger" because of climate change.

The finding threatens the World Heritage status of the Reefs, which are a major tourist attraction for Australia.

This is a complete subversion of normal process.

The reef is an icon internationally and we are here to fight for the reef and we are here to challenge the decision, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via NBC News.

Without "corrective measures" to ensure the survival of the , the committee recommended the site be added to UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger.

This would ensure that the Great Barrier Reef is monitored to improve its sustainability.

The recommendation from UNESCO is clear and unequivocal that the Australian government is not doing enough to protect our greatest natural asset, Richard Leck, World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia, via NBC News.

This decision was flawed.

Clearly there were politics behind it, Sussan Ley, Australian Environment Minister, via NBC News.

