Russian patrol ship & fighter jet reportedly fire warning shots at British warship | Oneindia News

A Russian patrol ship and fighter jet have reportedly fired warning shots towards a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

The HMS Defender is a warship built for the Royal Navy.

The Interfax, which is an independent Russian news agency, quoted the defence ministry as saying that this HMS Defender entered Russian territorial waters near Crimea.

