Touching moment gentle dog 'makes friends' with rescued young crow

This is the touching moment a gentle dog "made friends" with a rescued crow that was suffering from dehydration.

The filmer of the video, who preferred not to give his name, was walking close to his home in Denmark on June 19 when he spotted the fledgling bird which appeared to be struggling in the 29-degree heat.

"I decided then to bring it up to my apartment," he said.

"I put a towel in the bottom of a cardboard box, and another towel over half of the box so it would have a place to hide without being trapped," he added.

"It spent the entire night in the box without me noticing it at all.

The next morning it woke me up by chirping," he added.

At this point, Tyson the rescue dog took an interest and gave the revived bird a gentle sniff.

Moments later the young crow took off out of the window apparently completely recovered, according to the filmer.