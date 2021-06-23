Dramatic moment a taxi bursts into flames at a parking lot in Glasgow

This is the dramatic moment that a taxi burst into flames in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow.Adebayo Adeyanju, 49, was having breakfast in his living room when he glimpsed smoke coming out from taxi at 9am this morning [23]. The security guard, who was back home after a night shift, said: "I saw the driver immediately stopped the car and when he came out seconds later, the bonnet caught fire."He seemed shocked, but there's nothing he could do about it.

So, he just stood outside and watched his car burn."The fire rescue services arrived 10 minutes later but struggled in their fight to extinguish the blazing taxi.Adebayo said: "There were six of them trying to put out the fire, but the taxi kept on burning.

It took them an hour before it's all over."There were four other cars parked outside.

If the firemen did not come on time, God knows what would have happened. "I've lived here for four years and honestly, I've never seen anything like this in my life."