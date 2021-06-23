Dramatic moment a taxi bursts into flames at a parking lot in Glasgow

This is the dramatic moment that a taxi burst into flames in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow.

Adebayo Adeyanju, 49, was having breakfast in his living room when he glimpsed smoke coming out from taxi at 9am this morning [23].

The security guard, who was back home after a night shift, said: "I saw the driver immediately stopped the car and when he came out seconds later, the bonnet caught fire.The fire rescue services arrived 10 minutes later but struggled in their fight to extinguish the blazing taxi.*This video was filmed 23rd June 2021.