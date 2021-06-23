Coronavirus in numbers: Cases rise by 16,135

The Government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 16,135 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK – the highest reported daily toll since February 6.The Government also said a further 19 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 128,027.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.