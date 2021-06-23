Yummy Thai-namic duo - Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee and Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap Review

It’s time to explore Thai foods beyond the usual Tom Yum seafood and mookata options.

Bruce takes us along his Thai cravings this week with a double feature!

So how does Thai wanton mee and kway chap compare to the ones we get in Singapore?

Let’s find out as we check out Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee and Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap.For more Yummy!

Foodies, visit yhoo.it/yummyDISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews?

At Yummy!, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover.

As much as possible, we paid for the food.

Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure.

What is guaranteed, however, are honest opinions (though we recognise taste is subjective) and relevant deets, to help you make a decision about a visit.