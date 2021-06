Brad Makes Smoked Mushrooms

Welcome back to It's Alive with Brad Leone for episode 86 and the penultimate installment of Brad’s backyard grilling miniseries.

This week is all about the ‘shrooms as Brad takes a trip to Seacoast Mushrooms for a look at their cultivation process with owner Chris Pacheco.

Afterwards, Brad heads home to the backyard to prepare one of his favorite smoked mushroom dishes, featuring five varieties of his fungal friends.

Far out, man.