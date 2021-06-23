India Walton poised to become next mayor of Buffalo

India Walton is poised to become the City of Buffalo's first female mayor.
She's all but ousted Mayor Byron Brown who was running for a fifth term in office.
India Walton leads over Byron Brown in the race for Buffalo's Mayor.
Two of the three candidates participated in the League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara’s Democratic Primary forum. Absent from..