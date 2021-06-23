Brave little boy gets his arm cast removed and excitedly tells Siri the good news

Jayla from Louisville, Kentucky takes her young son Messiah to get his arm cast removed.

The entire time, Messiah remains calm even at the sight of a large blade and only cares about having an unobstructed view of his tablet.

After getting his cast removed, Messiah excitedly tells Siri that he got his cast off and gets upset that his arm feels dirty from being inside the cast in this heartwarming moment from June 10.