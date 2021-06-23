Mom has brilliant solution for kids who get carsick on trips

Car sickness is the worst, but this mom has a “cool” solution that might help make car rides smoother for little ones.Mom and TikToker Jacquelin (@momlikeaboss_) hypothesizes that her child’s car sickness is partially made worse by overheating.

In this case, she recommends getting a small stroller fan or drug store handheld fan and some cooling pads that stick to your baby’s head and help cool them down.The cooling pads that Jacquelin recommends don’t need to be refrigerated, so you can just throw them in a diaper bag or keep them in the car.Viewers thanked Jacquelin profusely in the comments for the hack.One user wrote, “Thank you.

I need to try this for my daughter.

She’s two and throws up every time in the car”.Other users were excited to try it on themselves!

One TikToker commented, “I need that for myself” .Some parents added their own car sickness hacks too.

One parent wrote, “Ginger candies always work wonders as well”