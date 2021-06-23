Ambassador: Royal Navy ship was ‘deep’ in Russian waters

In a Channel 4 News exclusive, the Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin told Cathy Newman a Royal Navy destroyer had gone 3 kilometres into Russian territorial waters, violating a 1980s agreement on the prevention of incidents at sea.

It came after Russia reported a patrol boat had fired warning shots and a jet had dropped bombs in its path, which the Ministry of Defence in London has denied.

Report by Buseld.

