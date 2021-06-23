Last-ever copy of beloved pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid grabbed by lined up customers

As the pro-democracy tabloid, Apple Daily announced it was printing its last edition on June 24, over a hundred people created a huge queue snaking around a whole block to be sure to obtain one copy of

As the pro-democracy tabloid, Apple Daily announced it was printing its last edition on June 24, over a hundred people created a huge queue snaking around a whole block to be sure to obtain one copy of the newspaper as it hit the newsstands.

As 1 am rang, a woman was the first to grab few copies of the newspaper, leading to a media scrum around the scene.

Apple Daily concluded its 26 years of publication with a headline reading “Hongkongers’ sorrowful goodbye: we support Apple Daily.” in traditional Chinese (traditional Chinese characters are used in Hong Kong, as opposed to simplified Chinese used in the mainland).

The footage also includes a view of the whole contents of the last edition, as well as a still shot in Mongkok with the paper.