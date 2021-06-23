What is the 'attractiveness scale' TikTok trend and how do you do it?

As if beauty standards weren't problematic enough, TikTokers are using an "attractiveness scale"to determine how good-looking they are.People are using the "shapeshifting" effect on TikTok to compare themselves to the so-called hottest celebs.The "attractiveness scale" on TikTok uses tiers of male and female celebrities ranked from one to 10, 10 being the most attractive.For example, Ian Somerhalder and Tom Cruise are the most attractive, while Daniel Kaluuya is ranked as a six in the male chart.The most attractive men are described as having a "square face with masculine features and hunter eyes".Adriana Lima and Miranda Kerr are ranked as nines on the female chart, while Amy Schumer or Emma Watson are listed as 10s depending on the chart.To participate in the 'attractiveness scale' TikTok trend upload an image of the male or female chart and use the 'shapeshifter' filter.The effect will analyze your facial features to find the perfect match.So far, The reactions to the 'attractiveness scale' have been mixed