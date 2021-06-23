Moo-ve it! Cows escape slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, California

On Tuesday, June 22 evening, some cows were spotted on the loose.
These cows ran away from a slaughterhouse and stampede through Pico Rivera in California.
According to reports, at least one person was injured and sent to the hospital.
About 40 cows made a run for it and wandered through the town of Pico Rivera.
A cow was killed by deputies after a herd of cattle escaped a slaughterhouse and stampeded though Pico Rivera in California.