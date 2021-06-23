Skip to main content
Moo-ve it! Cows escape slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, California

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:40s 0 shares 1 views
On Tuesday, June 22 evening, some cows were spotted on the loose.

These cows ran away from a slaughterhouse and stampede through Pico Rivera in California.

According to reports, at least one person was injured and sent to the hospital.

