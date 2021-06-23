Top General Mark Milley Defends Critical Race Theory

“I’ve read Karl Marx.
I’ve read Lenin.
That doesn’t make me a communist.” During a congressional hearing, Gen.
Mark Milley defended how important it is for the members of the military to understand critical race theory.
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, says he wants to know what caused the January 6th insurrection and..
Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley used his Wednesday congressional appearance to defend teaching critical race theory to..